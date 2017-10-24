Resident Coordinator: UN supports Azerbaijan's efforts to achieve 17 sustainable development goals

© Report

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Over the past 25 years, millions of Azerbaijanis have benefitted from the UN activities in the fields of humanitarian assistance, economic development, education and other areas".

Report informs citing the appeal by UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Ghulam Isaczai on the occasion of 25 year of the Azerbaijan-UN cooperation.

The appeal states that to mark this important milestone, the UN has prepared a book, which illustrates the close cooperation and partnership with Azerbaijan over the past 25 years.

"Today, the UN continues to support Azerbaijan's efforts to achieve 17 Sustainable Development Goals", Isaczai said.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets which UN member states agreed to reach by 2030. They seek to eliminate hunger and poverty, achieve quality education and health, clean water, economic growth, gender equality, combating climate change, preserving terrestrial and marine ecosystems, and others.