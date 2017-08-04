 Top
    Reports on Azerbaijan to be discussed at the PACE Committees

    PACE Monitoring Committee will meet in Paris, September 7

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The activity of democratic institutions and human rights in Azerbaijan will be mulled at the PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) committees.

    Report informs citing the PACE official website, a meeting of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights will be held in Paris, September 5.

    The report of Belgian parliamentarian Alain Desterxhe dedicated to human rights in Azerbaijan will be discussed at the meeting.

    A meeting of the PACE Monitoring Committee will be held on September 7.

    PACE rapporteurs on Azerbaijan Stefan Schennac (Austria) and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania) will present their reports devoted to the activity of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan.

    Discussions will be held over the reports. 

