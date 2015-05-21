Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses condolences to Azerbaijani President

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered condolences Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, Turkish President noted in the condolence letter that he felt a sense of deep sorrow on the news about the fie accident occurred in an apartment and caused the death of a large number of people: "On my people and own behalf, I wish our sisters and brothers who died as a result of the fire tragedy, to rest in peace and express my condolences to their families and You and all the people of Azerbaijan, wish the injured a speedy recovery.

No doubt, Turkey is ready to support Azerbaijan in this issue, if needed.

I send my warm greetings to you. "