Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Azerbaijani President

Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

“It gives me pleasure to send Your Excellency my warmest greetings on the occasion of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the people of Azerbaijan at this difficult time,” said the congratulation message.

On May 28, Azerbaijan celebrates the Republic Day.

The 1917 Russian Revolution put an end to the rule of the Romanovs and saw the collapse of the Russian Empire. Shortly after that, on May 28, 1918, patriotic leaders in Azerbaijan founded the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan was the first democratic republic in the East. It was a parliamentary state, had a flag, an anthem, and an army.

The Republic Day is celebrated as a state holiday on May 28 since 1990.