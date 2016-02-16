Kazakh Vice PM tours New Port of Baku at Alyat and Main Cargo Terminal - PHOTOS

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 16,2016 with an aim to get acquainted with the Port of Baku’s experience in port operations, official delegation led by the Prime Vice-Minister of Kazakhstan Bakitjan Saghintayev paid a visit to Baku, Azerbaijan. Report informs, as part of the visit the delegation toured the New Port of Baku which is being constructed at Alyat and Main Cargo Terminal in downtown Baku.

The Director General of the Port of Baku familiarized the delegation led by Mr. Sagintayev with port operations and parties exchanged views on ways to accelerate cargo shipment. In accordance with the established partnership, continuous information and experience exchange between Port of Baku and Port of Aktau was talked about as a positive notion. Both parties discussed results of such processes as well as noted future partnership in this direction.

İt is worth to mention that in accordance with instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev the Port of Baku took number of steps to create favorable conditions for trucks moving from Turkey to Central Asia and to simplify procedures for transit cargo that goes through territory of the country. As a result after the introduction of new system the time spent on cargo handling till 3 hours, whereas before it was taking up two 2 days.

Generally, guests were informed about important work implemented in recent years with an aim to create transparent environment, to apply innovative system, and to carry operations in accordance with the international standards at the Port, as well as about the future plans perspectives. The Director General of the Port of Baku also talked about the importance of Free Trade Zone around the Port territory which is planned to be established and its role in diversification of non-oil economy.