Tatarstan PM speaks about joint projects with Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has traditionally built close trade-economic and humanitarian ties with Tatarstan."

Report informs, Prime Minister of Tatarstan Ildar Khalikov said, speaking at the VI Azerbaijani-Russian inter-regional forum in Yekaterinburg.

"Presence of the Permanent Mission of the Republic in Azerbaijan, which works since 1992 contributes to this. Tatarstan enterprises such as "KAMAZ" and Kazan Helicopter Plant, as well as "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" are longtime partners of Azerbaijan" said the head of government.

According to him, at the moment, Tatarstan is implementing a number of joint projects with Azerbaijan.

"It's nice that we are cooperating in the field of pharmaceutics. Today, the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan has registered 33 names of drugs that delivers "Tatkhimpharmpreparaty" to Azerbaijan ", said I.Halikov.

"Just a week later, on October 7 in Kazan, the largest juice producer in Azerbaijan will begin construction of the plant and a logistics center", he added.