President Vejonis: Azerbaijan an important partner for Latvia

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is an important partner for Latvia and our bilateral ties are based on very close friendly relationship".

Report informs, said Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis as he hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Riga.

"Today, we have signed a Joint Declaration. This is a declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Latvia and this document will have a positive impact on the expansion of our bilateral relations. I am sure that a number of other documents signed today, including the agreements on education and construction supervision will further strengthen our bilateral relationship," the Latvian President said.

Describing the current year as very active in terms of the bilateral relationship, President Vejonis said: "We have taken a number of steps to further strengthen our cooperation. The relations at the level of both our governments and municipalities have expanded."