President Ilham Aliyev: No potential risks or threats of radical islamism in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ There are no potential risks or threats linked to radical Islamism in Azerbaijan. Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his interview with Sputnik International News Agency.

"I can say, we have no threats of this kind inside the country. Our society has consolidated around the national idea. It entails priority of our values, in promotion of multiculturalism. Our community is united by the idea of restoration of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the strengthening of our independence and resolution of all economic and social issues. Therefore, there are no niches for radicals – neither social nor economic basis," stated President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the President, the main challenge ahead of Azerbaijan today is to "protect itself from negative external influence, including in terms of religious extremism."

“Our society deeply linked to its roots: national, moral and religious. We respect and cherish our saints. But at the same time our society is secular, modern. I think Azerbaijan should be studied as an example of secular Muslim state for other countries. That’s why the main challenge ahead of Azerbaijan today is to protect itself from negative external physical and informational threats, including in terms of religious extremism", Ilham Aliyev stated.