President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by president of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding

4 March, 2019 17:04

https://report.az/storage/news/c36ef5f75138148e0ddba634fb796002/7db5f8dc-e3d6-4d8c-b34f-0c878e8828c5_292.jpg Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Marc Schneier, Report informs citing AzerTag.