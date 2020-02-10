Top

President of Turkey congratulates Ilham Aliyev

On February 9, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, citing AzerTag, that Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the head of state on the victory of the New Azerbaijan Party, led by President Ilham Aliyev, in the parliamentary elections and wished the new parliament success in its activities.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for his attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed their confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue successfully developing in all areas. The presidents decided to continue new contacts soon.

