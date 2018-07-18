 Top
    President of Tajikistan to visit Azerbaijan

    A number of bilateral documents planned to be signed during the visit to Azerbaijan

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ / President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon plans to visit Azerbaijan in August.

    Report informs citing the Asia-Plus, a source in the government of Tajikistan reported.

    The leader of Tajikistan will pay an official visit to Baku at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

    Within the framework of the visit to Azerbaijan, a new package of agreements and contracts between the two States are planned to be signed.

    In addition, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will visit Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

