 Top
    Close photo mode

    President of Pakistan to visit Azerbaijan in late March

    Preparation work for the visit is underway

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Visit of the President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain to Azerbaijan scheduled for the end of March.

    Currently, preparation work for the visit is underway.

    Earlier, Pakistani ambassador to Azerbaijan Khalid Usman Gayser said that the visit of the President of Pakistan is planned in the first half of this year.

    Invitation to visit Azerbaijan passed at a meeting of President of Pakistan M. Hussain with the deputy, a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Azerbaijan-Pakistan Ganira Pashayeva.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi