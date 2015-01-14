President of Pakistan to visit Azerbaijan in late March

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Visit of the President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain to Azerbaijan scheduled for the end of March.

Currently, preparation work for the visit is underway.

Earlier, Pakistani ambassador to Azerbaijan Khalid Usman Gayser said that the visit of the President of Pakistan is planned in the first half of this year.

Invitation to visit Azerbaijan passed at a meeting of President of Pakistan M. Hussain with the deputy, a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Azerbaijan-Pakistan Ganira Pashayeva.