President of Bulgaria to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to Bulgarian media.

Rumen Radev is expected to meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime minister Artur Rasizade, First deputy speaker of Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov during the visit scheduled for October 13-14.

The talks will include discussions of bilateral political dialogue, trade-economic cooperation, partnership in the field of education, science, culture, energy, transport and natural gas supply from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria as well as topical international problems and issues on global security.