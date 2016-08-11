President of Azerbaijan received the representative of US Congress

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received representative of the U.S. Congress, chairman of the House Small Business Committee Steve Chabot, Report informs.

Representative of the U.S. Congress, chairman of the House Small Business Committee Steve Chabot said they started their visit to the South Caucasus from Azerbaijan, which he described as the most important country of the region.

Steve Chabot said this visit would contribute to popularization of the region as well as Azerbaijan, adding they would share the information gained during the visit with their colleagues in the Congress.

President Ilham Aliyev said that although Azerbaijan had been on the world map as an independent state for already 25 years, there was still a need for raising awareness of some world politicians and representatives of the international community of the country`s realities, its policy, achievements and future plans.

The head of state said the visit of Steve Chabot to Azerbaijan created a good opportunity for getting familiarized with the country and its people, seeing development processes, getting acquainted with its priorities. The President expressed his confidence that the visit would be successful.

They also exchanged views on the negotiations over the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, recent years` development processes and reforms in Azerbaijan, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.