Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkey.

The head of state will take part in the opening ceremony of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP), Report informs.

The ceremony will take place in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The opening ceremony will also be attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as ministers from several countries.