President of Azerbaijan congratulates Korean counterpart

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to President of the Korean Republic Mr Moon Jae-in.

Report informs that the text of the letter reads:

"Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Korea.

I believe that the relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of your country everlasting peace and prosperity."