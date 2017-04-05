President Ilham Aliyev: We have managed to reach a qualitatively new level of cooperation with Russia

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

This jubilee is a good occasion to look back at the path made by our countries, sum up the outcomes and define future plans. In a historically short space of time we have managed to both preserve and multiply positive outcomes of our common past and reach a qualitatively new level of cooperation. Relations between our states today reached the level of strategic partnership, which is based on mutual respect for each other`s interests, equal rights, centuries-long traditions of friendship and good neighborliness between the peoples of our two countries.

It is with great satisfaction that I emphasize the development of confiding relationship and intensification of political, inter-parliamentary and inter-department contacts at all levels, consistent deepening of cooperation in a variety of areas. Humanitarian ties play a special role in strengthening friendly and good-neighborhood relations. We in Azerbaijan care about the Russian language and Russian culture, preserve common historic and cultural legacy.

We highly appreciate the Russian Federation`s efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakakh conflict.

I am confident that inter-governmental relations, multifaceted Azerbaijan-Russia collaboration will continue to serve the best interests of our peoples, peace, stability and progress in the region.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and the friendly people of Russia peace and well-being."