President Ilham Aliyev: Turkey and Azerbaijan are on each other's sides

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Today Turkey is a world power. Turkey has a decisive position on many issues of the world agenda. All this was achieved under the leadership of my brother Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 22nd World Petroleum Congress.

"Today Turkey is developing successfully and rapidly. Turkey is leading a great and honorable way with Erdoğan's leadership. Today's meeting is a manifestation of this. As Turkey grows stronger, Azerbaijan becomes stronger, and we are glad. Turkey and Azerbaijan are on each other's sides. Our cooperation is multi-faceted and covers all spheres, head of state said.