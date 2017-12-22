 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Georgian finance minister - UPDATED

    Press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Finance of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze.

    Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Mamuka Bakhtadze on his new appointment and wished him success in his activities.

    Mamuka Bakhtadze thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the congratulations. He underlined his involvement in the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project earlier when he worked as Director General of the Georgian Railways Joint Stock Company.

    They hailed successful development of Azerbaijan-Georgia bilateral relations in a variety of areas, pointing out the contribution made by cooperation between the two countries' financial institutions.

    They pointed to the global projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia, noting the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project in terms of regional and international economic cooperation.

    They also exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.

    ***11:24 

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Finance of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze.

    Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi