President Ilham Aliyev receives Gambia Foreign Minister

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 8, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Foreign Minister of the Republic of Gambia, Ousainu Darboen.
Report was informed in the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.
