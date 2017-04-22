President Ilham Aliyev receives former Austrian President Heinz Fischer

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received former President of the Republic of Austria Heinz Fischer.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev and former Austrian President Heinz Fischer recalled their reciprocal visits.

The head of state and the former Austrian President hailed the successful implementation of the agreements, which had been reached at the highest level.

They emphasized the symbolic meaning of today's meeting as it coincided with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Austria bilateral relations in a variety of fields over these years was hailed at the meeting.

They also discussed the issues relating to priorities of the Austrian chairmanship in OSCE.