President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Head of Dagestan Ramazan Abdulatipov

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Ramazan Abdulatipov.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and his own behalf, the head of state thanked Ramazan Abdulatipov and the brotherly people of Dagestan for their respect for the memory of outstanding statesman and public figure Aziz Aliyev. President Ilham Aliyev praised the unveiling of the statue of Aziz Aliyev in Makhachkala yesterday, and highly appreciated the relevant decision of the head of the Republic of Dagestan. The President said a large Azerbaijani delegation attended the unveiling ceremony. President Ilham Aliyev thanked Ramazan Abdulatipov for warm and sincere words about national leader Heydar Aliyev, Aziz Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan during his speech at the ceremony. The President noted that Aziz Aliyev was an outstanding statesman of Azerbaijan and Dagestan. The head of state said that he was twice as happy as the head of state and, at the same time, a grandchild of Aziz Aliyev that the people of Dagestan always respected and paid tribute to Aziz Aliyev and highly appreciated what he had done for the development of Dagestan and strengthening of relations between our peoples. President Ilham Aliyev said such good traditions were among significant factors in the development of the bilateral ties between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan and cooperation between Dagestan ad Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the fact that the head of the Republic of Dagestan was the editor of “Aziz Aliyev and Dagestan” book, and thanked him for finding time to write a book about Aziz Aliyev, for good words about him in the book, and for highlighting Aziz Aliyev`s services to Dagestan and Azerbaijan and his activities during the years of the Great Patriotic War.

The head of state said the days of culture of Dagestan start today in Azerbaijan, describing this as a significant event for our country. Dagestan always was and will be a native land for us, where our brothers with whom we have historic ties, live, the head of state said. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan-Dagestan brotherhood played a vital role in the development of the bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which the two countries regard as strategic. The head of state said Azerbaijan was greatly satisfied with ongoing development processes, stable public and political situation in Dagestan under the leadership of Ramazan Abdulatipov, and extended his congratulations on significant accomplishments.

Ramazan Abdulatipov thanked the President of Azerbaijan for warm words and his attention to the issues of cooperation with Dagestan.

The head of the Republic of Dagestan said: “The foundations of the bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan were laid by our national leaders Heydar Aliyev and Vladimir Putin. Today, as the leader of the modern Azerbaijan, you continue the policy of developing our relations, which are based on strategic cooperation. Vladimir Putin emphasized the role of inter-regional cooperation in the development of Russian-Azerbaijani ties back in 2001. My visit is based on that stance, and we develop our cooperation with Azerbaijan. Yesterday we celebrated the unveiling of the statue of outstanding statesman of Russia, Soviet Union, Azerbaijan and Dagestan Aziz Aliyev. Aziz Aliyev had repeatedly said that we were a single nation. Indeed, our historic ties, thousands of years old, have common roots, similar cultures and traditions. At the same time, we have been bound together with the Russian people for more than 200 years.”

Ramazan Abdulatipov recalled his previous meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, and emphasized the importance of the head of state`s position on the Russian language and culture.

