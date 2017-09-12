 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Hungarian and Tajik ambassadors

    The press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported© President.az

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary Viktor Szederkenyi.

    Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported. 

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has also received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan Rustam Soliev.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi