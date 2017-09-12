President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Hungarian and Tajik ambassadors

© President.az

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary Viktor Szederkenyi.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has also received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan Rustam Soliev.