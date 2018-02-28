President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of Egyptian ambassador - UPDATED

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly-appointed ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Egypt to the country Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim.

Report informs, the Ambassador Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim reviewed a guard of honor.

Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

Saying that Azerbaijan is a very beautiful country, Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim noted that he feels himself at home here. He stressed that the people of Egypt have sincere attitude towards Azerbaijan and the people of Azerbaijan. The ambassador expressed confidence that relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt will continue to develop with the support of the two countries` leadership.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan attaches importance to developing bilateral ties and establishing close partnership with Egypt. Touching upon the importance of reciprocal visits between the two countries, the head of state hailed the recent successful meeting of Azerbaijan-Egypt Intergovernmental Joint Commission in Cairo. Expressing his hope that the two countries will maintain close cooperation within international organizations, President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan and Egypt demonstrate mutual support in the UN, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other organizations, and emphasized the significance of continuing the political dialogue. Stressing the importance of doing greater work in the economic sphere for increasing the bilateral trade, the head of state underlined that the two countries enjoy great opportunities in this area. Saying that Azerbaijan and Egypt can benefit from the mutual import-export potential, President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of exploring investment opportunities and establishing the necessary conditions for the activities of the two countries` companies. The head of state said Azerbaijan intends to establish close relations with Egypt in all areas, and pointed out the discussions on cooperation in the field of tourism. President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the significance of establishing direct flights for organizing regular trips.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that ambassador Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim will spare no efforts to contribute to developing friendly ties between the two countries during his tenure in Azerbaijan.