Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Ismail Kahraman, Speaker of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin and Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic Chynybay Tursunbekov..

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.