President Ilham Aliyev receives birthday greetings

Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev says in his letter:

“Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I want to cordially congratulate You on the occasion of your birthday.

We highly evaluate your contribution to the work of society building in Azerbaijan, as well as promotion and economic development of the country. Azerbaijan Republic accomplished significant achievements in this short historical period, became active and influential member of world community.

I am sure that our traditional friendship and amicable neighborship relations will continue for the sake of prosperity of our nations.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I want to take advantage of the moment and wish You sound health, inexhaustible energy and new achievements in your activities, and peace and prosperity to brotherly Azerbaijani people.

With best wishes”.

***

Letter of President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping says:

“Dear Mr. President.

I feel honored to express my cordial greetings and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

Ties between People’s Republic of China and Azerbaijan Republic constantly develop during last years. Mutual political confidence between two countries gains strength, cooperation in economic, trade, humanitarian and other fields stably develops, traditional friendship strengthens from day to day.

I attach a great importance to development of relations between our states. I wish to put joint efforts together with You to deepen sincere cooperation between People’s Republic of China and Azerbaijan Republic for prosperity of our nations.

I wish You sound health.

With best wishes”.

***

Letter of President of Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev says:

“Excellency.

I cordially congratulate You on the occasion of birthday and express my best wishes. I wish You sound health and success in your highly responsible job.

I feel honored to express my belief in development of strategical partnership between our countries and further strengthening of it for the sake of prosperity of our nations.

Dear Mr. President, I want to deliver my deep respect to You once again”.

***

Letter of President of Montenegro Filip Vujanović says:

“Dear Mr. President.

I want to deliver my cordial greetings on the occasion of Your notable anniversary.

Today Azerbaijan with your leadership is factor of stability in the world and lays the path to better and fair future for everybody. I wish that you will lead friendly Azerbaijani people on the way of stability and progress during long years.

I express my deep gratitude on behalf of Montenegrin people and myself for Your efforts towards improvement of ties between our close and friendly nations.

Excellency, I wish You sound health, family happiness and success in your supreme state activities.

Please accept my best respect”.