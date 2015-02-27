President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly-appointed Polish Ambassador

Baku.27 February.REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland Marek Calka, Report informs.

The Ambassador reviewed the guard of honor.

Marek Calka handed his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the Ambassador.

The head of state said the relations between the two countries and people have ancient history. The President noted the successful development of the bilateral relations in various fields.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his meetings with President of Poland Bronisław Komorowski in Baku and at international events, and stressed the importance of high level meetings in terms of the strengthening of the relations.

The head of state said there were good opportunities for cooperation in various areas, including in the political, economic, energy and humanitarian fields, as well as within the international organizations and EU.

The President also stressed the importance of more active participation of Polish companies in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani companies in Poland in joint projects.

Ambassador Marek Calka said he has visited Azerbaijan several times as part of various delegations. The Ambassador noted that he would spare no effort to further expand the relations between the two countries in various fields during his diplomatic tenure in Baku.