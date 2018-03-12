 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, George Tsereteli on March 12.

    Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi