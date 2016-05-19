President Ilham Aliyev receives Belarussian Deputy Prime Minister

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Mikhail Rusyi.

Report informs, speaking of Caspian Agro-2016 Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that as always Belarus would be successfully represented and decently showcase its potential and opportunities at the event. Saying that agriculture was rapidly developing in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that Belarussian products to be on display at the exhibition would provoke interest of relevant bodies in Azerbaijan. The head of state said the demand for agricultural machinery would grow in Azerbaijan as the country plans to further develop agriculture. President Ilham Aliyev said that in a short space of time Azerbaijan and Belarus successfully implemented an agricultural project, adding that jointly manufactured products were already exported.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Mikhail Rusyi hailed his country`s agricultural cooperation with Azerbaijan as successful. He said his visit created good opportunities for discussing the issues covering different areas of the bilateral cooperation. Mikhail Rusyi said much had been done by Azerbaijan and Belarus in the field of agriculture. He noted that apart from Belarus-made equipment, the exhibition would showcase the products jointly manufactured by Belarus and Azerbaijan. Mikhail Rusyi stressed that he was well aware of Azerbaijan`s goals in the field of agriculture, which, he said, included supplying the population with agricultural products and achieving export.

The Belarussian deputy Prime Minister said that thanks to President Ilham Aliyev`s support 2,000 tractors would be produced in Azerbaijan this year, adding that this will pave the way for the establishment of the industrial sector of mechanical engineering in agriculture in Azerbaijan. Mikhail Rusyi described Azerbaijan as a good partner for exporting the jointly manufactured machinery to third countries, adding that these products were already exported to Georgia. The Belarussian deputy Prime Minister said he believed that exports would grow.

