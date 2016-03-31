President Ilham Aliyev met with US Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with the United States Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, Report informs.

They discussed ongoing economic processes in Azerbaijan, measures taken in the country to prevent and eliminate unemployment, the role of customs and tax reforms in developing the national economy, as well as prospects for cooperation in the field of agriculture, and ways of expanding trade relations. The importance of the Southern Gas Corridor project was hailed at the meeting.

They also discussed the expansion of Azerbaijan-US energy cooperation, and the activity of American companies in Azerbaijan.