 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev meet with Turkish Prime Minister in Munich - UPDATED

    They also exchanged views over settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Binali Yildirim in Munich.

    Report informs, they hailed the development of friendly relations and partnership between the two countries. Successful implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, Southern Gas Corridor TANAP and other huge projects by Azerbaijan and Turkey was emphasized, and they pointed out continuation of cooperation in this field.

    Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim spoke of ongoing processes in his country and the preparations for the referendum.

    They also exchanged views over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi