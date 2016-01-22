President Ilham Aliyev met with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Swiss Confederation Johann Schneider-Ammann in Davos.

Report informs, the presidents expressed their satisfaction with the high-level of relations between two countries, and noted that there were ample opportunities for the further expansion of the ties. The sides stressed that the two countries enjoyed fruitful cooperation in political, economic, energy, investment making and transport spheres. They also highlighted the role of Azerbaijan in ensuring European energy security.

The parties exchanged views over the current international situation, the economic processes amid falling oil prices, the financial and economic crisis, and the steps taken on this front both in Azerbaijan and Switzerland.

They also discussed the current state of talks to settle the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.