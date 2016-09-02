President Ilham Aliyev met with President of World Chess Federation

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and family members have met with President of World Chess Federation (FIDE) Kirsan Ilyumzhinov.

Report informs, at the meeting they noted that the 42nd Chess Olympiad in Baku was excellently organized.

The sides stressed the importance of the fact that the Baku Chess Olympiad brings together a record number of teams. They hailed the successful cooperation between FIDE and Azerbaijan`s relevant authorities. The sides noted that Azerbaijan makes a vital contribution to the international cooperation in the field of sports.

The activity of first lady, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva in this field was praised. They said all sports, including chess are rapidly developing in Azerbaijan, and hailed the achievements of Azerbaijani chess players in various international competitions.