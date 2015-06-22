President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President-elect of the Republic of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis.

Report informs, the head of state congratulated Raimonds Vejonis on the occasion of his election as the President of the Republic of Latvia and wished him successes in his high state activities. President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia would further develop.

President Raimonds Vejonis highlighted the good level of Azerbaijani-Latvian cooperation, saying there were great opportunities for expanding the ties between the two countries` businessmen, various ministries and bodies.