President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim Eric Olsen in Davos.

Report informs referring to the AZERTAC, Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim Eric Olsen informed the head of state about the works done and opportunities of the Group in the field of protection of the environment, as well as waste incineration.

Eric Olsen described Azerbaijan as an attractive country in terms of cooperation. The CEO said they were ready to establish relations with Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation.