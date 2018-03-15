President Ilham Aliyev meets with Mladen Ivanic

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook