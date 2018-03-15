 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Mladen Ivanic

    The press service of President of Azerbaijan reported

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic.

    Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported. 

