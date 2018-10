Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a working dinner on December 13.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev and PM Benjamin Netanyahu visited Shafag Residence, where PM Benjamin Netanyahu met with national leader Heydar Aliyev during his Baku visit in August 1997.

President Ilham Aliyev and PM Benjamin Netanyahu posed for photographs here.