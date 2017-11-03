President Ilham Aliyev: BTK will bring prosperity, stability and development

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ "There is no shorter way between Asia and Europe. Our goal for the future is to agree on tariffs to make it economically attractive. In the long-term, the volume of cargo will grow, and of course this means big profits, big revenues, new jobs and cooperation.”

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev told in an interview with Euronews during opening of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

"This is a historic event. This railroad joins continents, Eurasia. There is no shorter way between Asia and Europe. Azerbaijan, together with Turkey and Georgia, has been very active in its construction. I am very glad that today we celebrate together a historic event: Turkish President, our Georgian, Kazakh and Uzbek friends - prime ministers, ministers from Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan. That is, their presence shows how important this project is. This is the shortest, most reliable link. It will bring prosperity, stability and development to the whole region", the head of state said.

The President said that this railway has a great economic significance: "All the countries along this link will use it. Because, I repeat, this is the shortest way. There is no shorter way between Asia and Europe. Our goal for the future is to agree on tariffs to make it economically attractive. So we will work together on this.

In this way, we expect that cargo through Azerbaijan will gradually increase to 17 million tons. In the long-term, the volume of cargo will grow, and of course this means big profits, big revenues, new jobs and cooperation.”