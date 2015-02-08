 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev attended "Beyond Ukraine: Unresolved Conflicts in Europe” session

    The head of state made a speech and responded to questions at the session

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Munich Security Conference has featured "Beyond Ukraine: Unresolved Conflicts in Europe” session. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

    Report informs referring to the AzerTAg, the head of state made a speech and responded to questions at the session which was chaired by Slovenian President Borut Pahor.

    Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Croatian deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Vesna Pusic also participated in the session.

