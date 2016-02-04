 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in UK for a visit

    The visit aimed at attending the “Supporting Syria and the Region Conference

    Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the United Kingdom, Report informs. 

    The visit aimed at attending the “Supporting Syria and the Region Conference” at the invitation of Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland David Cameron, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, and Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

