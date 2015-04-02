President Ilham Aliyev and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum held an expanded meeting

Baku.2 April.REPORT.AZ/ Following the official welcoming ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have held an expanded meeting.

Report informs, during the meeting they discussed Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, successful cooperation within international organizations, prospects for the expansion of economic relations, mutual and joint investments, tourism and other issues.

They exchanged views over regional security and international matters.