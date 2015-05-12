 Top
    Preparations for Riga summit of Eastern Partnership discussed in Baku

    Political Directors of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Poland and Sweden visited Azerbaijan

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Poland and Sweden have held political consultations with Azerbaijan on the eve of the Eastern Partnership summit in Riga.

    Report was told in the Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan, a meeting of political directors of the Foreign Ministries of Poland and Sweden Jaroslav Bratkiewicz and Torbjorn Solstrem with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev was held in Baku.

    The sides discussed issues of preparation for the Eastern Partnership summit to be held in Riga on May 21-22.

    Earlier, J. Bratkiewicz and T. Solstrem also visited Armenia.

