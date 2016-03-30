South Korean Embassy opens polling station in connection with parliamentary elections

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ The polling station will be opened at the South Korean Embassy in Azerbaijan in connection with the parliamentary elections. Report was told in South Korea Embassy in Baku, South Korea citizens living in Azerbaijan will be able to vote on April 2-3.

Notably, the elections to the Parliament of the Republic of South Korea among citizens living abroad, will start today and last six days prior to April 4 and will cover 113 countries.

Parliamentary elections in Republic of South Korea will start on April 13.

At the moment 943 candidates nominated, about 26% of them - representatives of the ruling party "Saenuri Party ", about 24% - from the largest opposition United Democratic Party, 18% - from the People's Party, 5% - from the Justice Party, more than 10% are representatives of 24 small parties, more than 14.5% of the candidates are not from political organizations.

The National Assembly of the Republic of Korea - a unicameral legislature and has 300 seats.