Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish MP Pedro Agramunt re-elected the President of Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) for the second period.

Report informs, the decision was taken at the Assembly’s winter session in Strasbourg.

P. Agramunt first elected to the post in 2016, replacing Luxembourg’s delegate Anne Brasseur.

Earlier P. Agramunt was co-rapporteur of the PACE Monitoring Committee on Azerbaijan.