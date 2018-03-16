Participants of 6th Global Baku Forum discuss regional security issues

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ 6th Global Baku Forum continues its work.

Report informs, on the second day of the forum, the participants of the event continue discussions within the panel sessions on "“Regional Security, Regional Peace: Middle East”.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, ex foreign minister, former Secretary General of OIC Amr Moussa noted that "the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel did not solve the Palestine issue".

As the politician noted, the entire Arab and Muslim world, including advanced European countries, reacted negatively to this fact. I believe that the Palestinian problem must be resolved. The state of Palestine should be created with its capital in Jerusalem, "Amr Moussa stressed.

Former Lebanese prime minister Fouad Siniora said that the unresolved Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a key problem for the entire Middle East.

Notably, discussions are also attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, the former Secretary General of the OIC Ekmeleddin İhsanoğlu and others.

Further, 6th Global Baku Forum will continue its work with panel sessions "The Present and Future of Balkans", "How to Understand China's Foreign Policy", "Capitalism: Economic Growth versus Environmental Degradation”.