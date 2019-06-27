PACE urges to strengthen struggle on violence against children

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution entitled "Ending violence against children: a Council of Europe contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals".

According to Report's French Bureau, the document stated the need to make amendments to laws, relevant executive bodies, as well as behavior to end violence against children.

The Assembly recommended member-states to create the necessary structures that would guarantee the effectiveness of the fight on violence against children, as well as to increase finance and funding.

The resolution emphasized that Article 16.2 of the Sustainable Development Goals (abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence against and torture of children) should become a priority issue for the states.

Notably, half of the world's children become victims of violence each year. The economic loss for the states costs 8 percent of GDP.