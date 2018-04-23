PACE spring session starts today in Strasbourg

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) starts today in Strasbourg.

Report informs, the Azerbaijani delegation headed by Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Inter-parliamentary Relations of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), the Head of Permanent Delegation to PACE, is also attending the session.

The delegation includes Rafael Huseynov, Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Parliament, as well lawmakers Sevinj Fataliyeva, Sahiba Gafarova, Ulviyya Aghayeva, Asim Mollazade, Elshad Hasanov, Vusal Huseynov and Sabir Hajiyev.

The session will focus on the rights and humanitarian needs of internally displaced persons in Europe and the situation of internally displaced persons in Azerbaijan.

The session will end on April 27.

Notably, results on the observation of the presidential elections in April 11 in Azerbaijan and on April 15 in Montenegro will be discussed at the Bureau meeting of the PACE on April 23.