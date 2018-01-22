PACE names its new president

Strasbourg. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Italian lawmaker Michele Nicoletti was approved to the post of the new president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

French Bureau of Report News Agency informs, he was confirmed to this post on the first day of the PACE winter session, which began in Strasbourg on January 22.

Nicoletti was the only candidate for this position, and therefore no voting was held.

Notably, Nicoletti was born in Trento, Italy on November 19, 1956. He conducted scientific research at Trento, Innsbruck and Bologna universities and worked as an honorary teacher. He is a PhD at Bologna University. His scientific works are about theory and ethics of politics.

Michele Nicoletti is the head of Italy's Delegation to PACE and the Socialist Group. He has been acting as a member of the Parliamentary Assembly since 2013 and heads the Italian delegation to PACE since 2014, Socialist Group since 2016.

Notably, Pedro Agramunt voluntarily resigned as PACE president on health problem on October 6, 2017.