PACE Committee Chairman: "Azerbaijan is a model country in region and Europe"

"Azerbaijan is a model country in terms of stability and public order in comparison with a number of European countries, not just in the region."

Member of Ukrainian Parliament, Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and a human rights activist Georgii Logvynskyi told European bureau of Report.

He said that according to a number of parameters Azerbaijan is different in the arena of the former USSR, and one of them is the issue of public safety: "For this reason, different nations live and work freely in Azerbaijan".

G. Logvynskyi said that today Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Europe in terms of energy projects: "I think that the right people in Europe should think about all perspectives on this issue, and look into the nuances that will harm this partnership."

"Today, Azerbaijan's relations with Ukraine are developing in a rising line and this is based on the commitment of Azerbaijan to the principles of partnership", - the chairman of the committee said.