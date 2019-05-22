More than 40 representatives from Azerbaijan will observe extraordinary presidential elections in Kazakhstan

More than 40 representatives from Azerbaijan will participate in the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan on June 9 as international observers, ambassador of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, Beibit Isabaev said at a conference dedicated to the extraordinary presidential elections in this country.

"Representatives of Azerbaijan are also invited as observers, both from the parliament, the CEC, and as part of international organizations. This is more than 40 people, " the diplomat said.

He expressed the hope that "bilateral fraternal relations between our countries will continue to develop dynamically with the new leadership in Kazakhstan."